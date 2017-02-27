BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
Feb 27 China Lodging Group Ltd
* China Lodging Group enters into definitive agreement to acquire Crystal Orange Hotels
* China Lodging Group - deal for approximately RMB 3.65 billion
* China Lodging Group -unit entered into share purchase agreement with shareholders of crystal orange hotel to acquire equity interests of crystal orange
* China Lodging Group - agreement to acquire all of equity interests of crystal orange for an initial aggregate consideration in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.