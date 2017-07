July 13 (Reuters) - China Media Group

* Says board approves unit to buy up to 1.0 billion yuan ($147.46 million) worth of shares in Donghai Securities at no higher than 13.5 yuan per share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2vfxQoX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7817 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)