April 7 (Reuters) - China Medical & Healthcare Group Ltd

* Purchaser and Jiatai Construction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement

* Deal for consideration of rmb200 million

* Jiatai Construction has agreed to dispose of equity interest of disposal company

* Disposal is expected to record a loss of approximately rmb82.9 million