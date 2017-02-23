China stocks edge up in thin trading as key resistance looms
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 China stocks edged up on Tuesday in thin trading as caution prevailed following a months-long run-up to the main index's late-November peak, a key technical resistance.
Feb 24 China Medical & Healthcare Group Ltd
* HY profit for period attributable to owners of co HK$123.8 million versus loss of HK$445.6 million
* HY total revenue HK$1.17 billion versus HK$1.18 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, Feb 28 The Sri Lankan rupee rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, helped by exporter dollar sales, but the gains were capped by concerns about possible further depreciation in the local currency in the absence of central bank guidance, dealers said.
* Co and its unit borgestad properties to sell 26,844 shares in Grenland Arena AS to kontorbygg AS