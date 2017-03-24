March 24 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd
:
* Company entered into subscription agreement with cosco
shipping financial
* Co proposes to conduct a non-public issuance of preference
shares in domestic and offshore markets with an aggregate size
of not more than RMB35 billion
* Cosco shipping financial proposes to subscribe for no more
than 5 million offshore preference shares under this issuance
* Pursuant to subscription agreement, cosco shipping
financial proposes to subscribe for preference shares , with a
total amount of no more than rmb500 million
