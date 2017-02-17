BRIEF-Desane Group declares ordinary fully franked interim dividend of 2.25 cents per share
Announce that it has declared an ordinary fully franked interim dividend of 2.25 cents per share
Feb 17 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd
Proposes to invest RMB2 billion in establishment of a wholly-owned independent legal entity operating as a direct sales bank
Feb 20 Australian stocks declined on Monday morning, dragged down by weaker metals prices and earnings concerns, with shares of Brambles tumbling after the company issued a profit warning.
* Says Shaanxi International Trust Co Ltd's share trade to halt from Feb 20 pending announcement related to share private placement