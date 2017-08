May 31 (Reuters) - China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd-

* Controlling shareholder of Sanhome Pharmaceutical and Tian Zheng entered into a share transfer agreement

* ‍consideration for transfer is rmb143.6 million​

* Tian Zheng agreed to transfer entire 3.50% equity interests in sanhome pharmaceutical held by tian zheng

* Controlling shareholder agreed to acquire 3.50% equity interests in Sanhome Pharmaceutical from Tian Zheng​