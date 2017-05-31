FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-China Merchants Land says unit entered into cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Dingjia Property
May 31, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-China Merchants Land says unit entered into cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Dingjia Property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - China Merchants Land Ltd:

* Foshan Merchants Property entered into cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Dingjia Property

* Foshan Merchants Property and Guangzhou Dingjia Property shall jointly develop Foshan land through project company

* Foshan Merchants Property to contribute an amount of rmb10 million in registered capital of project company

* Under cooperation agreement, Foshan Merchants Property shall reimburse 50 pct of said shareholder's loan of RMB519 million

* Project company is foshan Dingtu Property Development Co., Ltd

* Guangzhou Dingjia Property had provided shareholder's loan of RMB519 million to project co for first instalment of land consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

