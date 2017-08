April 10 (Reuters) - China Merchants Securities Co Ltd :

* Board proposes to appoint wang yan as executive director of sixth session of the board

* China merchants securities co ltd - gong shaolin will cease to act as the executive director, chairman of the board

* Board proposes to appoint xiong jiantao as executive director for sixth session of board

