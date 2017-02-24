Feb 24 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd

* Informed by CMG that it agreed to transfer its 90% equity interest in CM Finance, 49% in Yan Qing Investment and 10.55% in CM HK to CM Steam

* CM Steam will become an intermediate controlling shareholder of company

* CMG being China Merchants Group Limited and CM Steam being China Merchants Steam Navigation Co., Ltd