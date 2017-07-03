South China floods kill 15, thousands evacuated
BEIJING Floods in southern China have killed at least 15 people over the past few days and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands more, state media said.
July 3 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement to acquire Tianjin construction firm for 2.0 billion yuan ($294.75 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tzSfaJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7855 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BEIJING Floods in southern China have killed at least 15 people over the past few days and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands more, state media said.
WASHINGTON A U.S. warship sailed near a disputed island in the South China Sea claimed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam on Sunday in an operation meant to challenge the competing claims of all three nations, a U.S. Defense Department official said.