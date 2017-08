April 5 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd

* Received approval of China Banking Regulatory Commission in relation to appointment qualification of Shi Yuzhu and Song Chunfeng as non-executive directors

* Received approval of CBRC for appointment qualification of Xie Zhichun, Peng Xuefeng and Liu Ningyu as independent non-executive directors