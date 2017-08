April 24 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Drawin Technology Group Ltd:

* On 21 April Jiayao Global Investments purchased 180.4 million ordinary shares of co for HK$45.1 million with average price of HK$0.25 per share

* Together with increase in shareholding, Jiayao Global Investments holds 70.33% of total issued share capital of Co Source text: [bit.ly/2pdo5aV] Further company coverage: