4 months ago
BRIEF-China Mobile Ltd says Q1 operating revenue was RMB184.0 billion
April 20, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-China Mobile Ltd says Q1 operating revenue was RMB184.0 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd:

* China Mobile-unaudited Key Performance Indicators For The First Quarter Of 2017

* Q1 operating revenue was RMB184.0 billion, up by 3.7 pct over same period last year

* Q1 profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB24.8 billion, up by 3.7 pct over same period last year

* As at 31 March 2017 wireline broadband business average revenue per user per month 32.6

* As at 31 March 2017, total number of wireline broadband customers was 85.68 million, representing a net increase of 8.06 million for Q1

* As at 31 March 2017, total number of mobile customers was around 856 million

* As at 31 March 2017, ARPU of mobile customers increased by 1.6 pct year-on-year to RMB58.5 Source text (bit.ly/2oO3SHX) Further company coverage:

