March 23 China Mobile Ltd
* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB108.7
billion, up by 0.2%
* Final dividend of HK$1.243 per share was proposed
* FY operating revenue was RMB708.4 billion, up by 6.0%
* FY total number of mobile customers was 849 million,
representing a net addition of 22.66 million
* "Company will maintain a stable dividend payout ratio for
full financial year of 2017"
* Three "tariff reduction" measures expected to result in a
decrease of each of operating revenue and operating profit in
2017
* In 2017 China Mobile will strive to maintain revenue
growth from telecommunications services above industry average
