March 28 (Reuters) - China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd :

* FY loss attributable to owners of the company RMB 742.1 million versus profit of RMB 321.3 million

* FY revenue RMB4.86 billion versus RMB4.83 billion

* No dividend was paid or proposed for ordinary shareholders during 2016