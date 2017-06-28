BRIEF-China Shengmu Organic Milk updates on issue of domestic short-term debentures by unit
* Issue Of Domestic Short-term Debentures In The Prc By Inner Mongolia Shengmu High-tech Farming Co
June 28 China National Culture Group Ltd :
* FY revenue HK$64.6 million versus HK$38.1 million
* Loss for year and attributable to owners of company HK$263.4 million versus profit of HK$123.3 million
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend in respect of year ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cheung Hung Lui has been appointed as an executive director