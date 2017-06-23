BRIEF-China Regenerative Medicine International says during period between 30 May & 6 June, co received notices requesting return of products
June 23 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd:
June 23 China National Software & Service Co Ltd
* Says General Manager Zhou Jinjun resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tVMj8O
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 23 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd:
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares