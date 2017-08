March 8 (Reuters) - China New Borun Corp

* Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q4 revenue fell 26.5 percent to RMB 513.5 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue down about 3.4 percent

* Qtrly loss per american depositary share $0.06

* Revenue for Q1 of 2017 will be in range of $67.8 million to $72.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: