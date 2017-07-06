BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment posts June 2017 contracted property sales
* For June 2017, contracted property sales amounted to approximately HK$30.556 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 China New Higher Education Group Ltd :
* Bei Ai Company and Lanzhou new area management committee, entered into cooperation agreement
* Pursuant to deal group intended to invest approximately RMB600 million for its construction of northwest school Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 China Taisan Technology Group Holdings Ltd: