BRIEF-China Sinostar Group Company says FY loss attributable HK$46.1 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of company hk$46.1 million versus loss of hk$22.2 million
June 30 China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd :
* Finance lease company entered into Lianshui finance lease agreement with Lianshui Xinyuan
* Finance lease co agreed to purchase Lianshui leased asset from xian datang and lease Lianshui leased asset to Lianshui Xinyuan
* Deal for RMB 106.2 mln Source text : (bit.ly/2txK2nR) Further company coverage:
* FY loss attributable to owners of company hk$46.1 million versus loss of hk$22.2 million
* Announces that leung louis ho ming has been appointed as a chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: