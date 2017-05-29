FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing proposes issue of convertible bonds
May 29, 2017 / 3:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing proposes issue of convertible bonds

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd

* Entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, liu rongsheng and liu yi as guarantors

* Convertible bonds are convertible into shares at initial conversion price of hk$0.24 per conversion share

* Cofco Capital (Hong Kong) Co. has agreed to subscribe for convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of hk$100 million

* Proceeds from issue are currently intended to be applied to potential acquisition of new fishing-related business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

