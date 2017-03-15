FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China ocean fishing says unit entered into memorandum of understanding
March 15, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-China ocean fishing says unit entered into memorandum of understanding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd :

* Unit entered into a memorandum of understanding

* Vendors proposed to sell , in aggregate, 70% equity interest in shenzhen qisen fishery company limited*

* Jin yu tang shenzhen fishery entered into a memorandum of understanding with chen suifang and zou lian

* Consideration for memorandum and exclusivity period as well as commencement of due diligent review is rmb5 million

* Consideration under formal sale and purchase agreement will be payable in cash and/or issuing convertible bonds by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

