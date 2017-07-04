July 4 China Oil And Gas Group Ltd :

* Group entered into a concession right agreement with housing and urban-rural development committee of Xiantao

* Pursuant to concession right agreement, business scope of concession right is to invest, construct and operate city's piped natural gas

* Development committee of Xiantao agreed to grant group piped gas concession right for a term of 25 years