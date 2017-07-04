BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities to issue up to 5 bln yuan 3-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($735.35 million) 3-year bonds
July 4 China Oil And Gas Group Ltd :
* Group entered into a concession right agreement with housing and urban-rural development committee of Xiantao
* Pursuant to concession right agreement, business scope of concession right is to invest, construct and operate city's piped natural gas
* Development committee of Xiantao agreed to grant group piped gas concession right for a term of 25 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In June 2017, total contracted amount of about RMB3.1 billion