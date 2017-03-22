FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Online Education Q4 loss per ADS $1.11
March 22, 2017 / 9:18 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-China Online Education Q4 loss per ADS $1.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - China Online Education Group :

* China Online Education Group announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue rose 131.8 percent to RMB 128.2 million

* Sees q1 2017 revenue RMB 148 million to RMB 153 million

* basic and diluted net loss per american depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders for Q4 of 2016 was RMB7.70 ($1.11)

* sees q1 gross billings to be between RMB310.0 million to RMB315.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

