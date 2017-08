March 22 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd

* Fy revenue decreased by 3.2 percent to hk$164.07 billion

* Fy net profit up 6.9 percent to hk$37.02 billion

* Proposed final dividend of hk 42 cents per share

* Group is cautiously optimistic about China's property market in 2017

* "Expects that the China property market to remain stable in the next few years" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: