April 27 (Reuters) - China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd

* Announcement in relation to acquisition of part of equity interests in GTJA Allianz Fund Management Limited company by a subsidiary

* Company's bidding price for target of transaction was RMB1,045 million

* Pacific Asset Management to acquire 51% equity interests of GTJA Allianz Fund Management held by Guotai Junan Securities