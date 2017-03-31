FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-China Pharma Holdings reports full year 2016 financial results
March 31, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-China Pharma Holdings reports full year 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - China Pharma Holdings Inc:

* China Pharma Holdings Inc reports full year 2016 financial results

* China Pharma Holdings-recent net loss results put co in unfavorable position for potential renewal of "national high-tech enterprise" status in 2017

* China Pharma Holdings Inc - company has decided not to renew national high-tech enterprise status

* China Pharma Holdings- tax rate for 2017 and foreseeable future will be 25 percent as result of decision to not renew national high-tech enterprise status Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

