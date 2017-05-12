BRIEF-China Pharma Holdings reports Q1 loss per share $0.02

May 12 (Reuters) - China Pharma Holdings Inc-

* China Pharma Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue fell 9.8 percent to $3.3 million

* China Pharma Holdings Inc- "continue to believe that demand for pharmaceutical products is huge and steady in china"

* China Pharma Holdings-recent net loss results put co in unfavorable position for potential renewal of "national high-tech enterprise" status in 2017

* China Pharma Holdings Inc - co has decided not to renew "national high-tech enterprise" status, tax rate for 2017, foreseeable future will be 25%