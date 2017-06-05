BRIEF-China Public Procurement and Ngongfull Science And Technology entered into a subscription agreement

June 6 (Reuters) - China Public Procurement Ltd-
* Company and ngongfull science and technology limited entered into subscription agreement
* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from issue of subscription shares estimated to be about hk$69.4 million and hk$68.5 million
* Proposes share consolidation on basis that every 10 existing shares of hk$0.01 each be consolidated into 1 consolidated share of hk$0.1 each
* Ngongfull science and technology has agreed to subscribe for 2.29 billion shares of co at hk$0.0303 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: