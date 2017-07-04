BRIEF-China LNG Groups board proposes share consolidation
* Proposes to consolidate every 10 existing shares of par value of HK$0.002 each of co into 1 consolidated share of par value of HK$0.02 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 4 China Public Procurement Ltd
* Lapse of acquisition agreement in relation to acquisition of Pioneer Spot Limited
* As certain conditions precedent under acquisition agreement have not been fulfilled, it has lapsed & will not have impact on group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected that group will record a substantial loss attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 June 2017