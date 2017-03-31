FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Ltd files for U.S. IPO of $100 Mln
March 31, 2017 / 3:36 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Ltd files for U.S. IPO of $100 Mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - China Rapid Finance Ltd

* China Rapid Finance Ltd files for U.S. IPO of $100 million - sec filing

* China Rapid Finance Ltd says IPO of american depositary shares representing class a ordinary shares

* China Rapid Finance Ltd says ADSS have been approved for listing on new york stock exchange under the symbol “XRF”

* China Rapid Finance Ltd says Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse, Jefferies are underwriters for the IPO

* China Rapid Finance Ltd - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2opxxVY] Further company coverage: [ ]

