FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Q1 revenue $10.5 million
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Q1 revenue $10.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - China Rapid Finance Ltd:

* China Rapid Finance reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $10.5 million versus $13.1 million

* Q1 loss per share $1.01

* China Rapid Finance Ltd - total gross billings on transaction and service fees in q1 of 2017 increased by 13.1 percent to US $16.8 million

* China Rapid Finance Ltd - for full year ending December 31, 2017, company expects to add between 2.5 million to 3.0 million new borrowers

* China Rapid Finance Ltd - expects total gross billings on transaction and service fees to be in range of us$110 million to US$120 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.