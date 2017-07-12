July 12 China recorded 13 human deaths from H7N9
bird flu in June and 35 new human infections, according to a
statement posted on the website of the National Health and
Family Planning Commission on Wednesday.
* The figures were down from the previous month; China
reported 37 human deaths from H7N9 bird flu and 72 cases of
human infection in May
* The new fatalities takes the death toll from H7N9 bird flu
since October to at least 281
* The H7N9 virus is likely to strike in winter and spring,
and farmers have in the recent years ramped up measures such as
cleaning regimes to prevent the disease.
* China has confirmed five bird flu outbreaks among poultry
this winter, which has led to the culling of more than 175,000
birds.
