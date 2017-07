July 17 (Reuters) - China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd:

* Group's revenue for year ended 30 April 2017 was approximately HK$357.0 million versus HK$27.8 million

* Directors do not recommend payment of a dividend for year ended 30 April 2017

* FY net loss HK$184.5 million versus loss HK$190.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: