March 30 (Reuters) - China Reinsurance Group Corp-

* Fy net written premiums rmb 83.14 billion versus rmb 74.68 billion

* Board recommends payment of final dividend for year ended 31 December 2016 of rmb0.048 per share

* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of rmb5.15 billion versus rmb7.58 billion Source text (bit.ly/2nP01dO) Further company coverage: