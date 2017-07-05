BRIEF-Kaiser China Culture to issue up to 300 mln yuan 3-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 300 million yuan ($44.12 million) 3-year bonds
July 5 China Renewable Energy Investment Ltd :
* Entered into agreements relating to acquisition of certain wind power generation equipments
* Deal for RMB 284.7 mln
* Turbine tower agreement for a contract sum of rmb47.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China Digital TV Holding Co Ltd says appealed decision by NYSE to commence proceedings to delist company's American depositary shares from NYSE