BRIEF-China Resources Beer says FY profit after tax rose 6.8 pct

March 21 (Reuters) - China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd

* consolidated profit attributable to company's shareholders in 2016 was rmb629 million

* fy profit after tax recorded an increase of 6.8% year-on-year to rmb1,419 million

* board recommended a final dividend of rmb0.08 per share

* "group is determined to expand proportion of its mid- to high-end beer products and canned beer products"

* Fy turnover of the group’s continuing operations reached rmb28,694 million, representing an increase of 2.6%

* "benefit of CRSB acquisition has not been fully reflected in 2016 but is expected to be fully reflected in 2017"