April 12 China Resources Double-crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned sub-subsidiary received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Jiangsu Food and Drug Administration

* Certificate issued to large volume injection including polypropylene dropping bottle and infusion bag manufactured by the unit and the valid period is until April 4, 2022

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VSJyJE

