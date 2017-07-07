BRIEF-China Greatwall Technology sees H1 net profit up strongly
* Says it expects H1 net profit of 250-330 million yuan versus net profit of 163.7 million yuan ($24.08 million) year ago
July 7 China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Beijing Food and Drug Administration
* Certificate issued small-volume injection and gels manufactured by the company and valid period is until May 25, 2022
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jSHZHS
