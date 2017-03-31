BRIEF-China Resources Land entered into a compensation agreement

March 31 (Reuters) - China Resources Land Ltd

* Shenzhen Sungang China Resources Land Development Co. and China Resources Ng Fung Meat Products entered into a compensation agreement

* Agreement in relation to relocation under Urban Renewal Plan of Sungang Cold Storage Warehouse in Luohu District, Shenzhen

* Project company has agreed to pay an amount of RMB1.39 billion

* Agreement for facilitating and implementing urban renewal project of Sungang Cold Storage Warehouse In Luohu District