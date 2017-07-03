UPDATE 3-Brisk trade marks start of China, Hong Kong Bond Connect scheme
* Move is latest by Beijing to open country's capital markets (Updates volumes, adds quotes and details)
July 3 China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd :
* Wang Chuncheng has ceased to be president of company
* Song Qing has been appointed as president of company Source text: [bit.ly/2t8CC9y] Further company coverage:
* Move is latest by Beijing to open country's capital markets (Updates volumes, adds quotes and details)
BEIJING Torrential rain lashed parts of central and south China on Monday, with floods damaging crops, forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes and killing at least 33, while the north wilted in a heat wave and drought-like conditions.