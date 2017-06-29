China stocks rise, led by commodity shares as dollar weakens; financials lift HK
* HK bets on supportive policies ahead of handover anniversary
June 29 China Security & Fire Co Ltd :
* Says accumulated 95.4 million shares of co (7.44 percent stake) held by its actual Tu Guoshen and persons acting in concert, were frozen by the Court
SHANGHAI, June 29 The China National Machinery Industry Corp (Sinomach) will merge with The China High-Tech Group, the country's state asset regulator said on Thursday, part of China's ongoing efforts to slim down its bloated state sector.