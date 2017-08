March 17 (Reuters) - China Security & Fire Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy Konsalnet for up to 110 million euros ($118.04 million) by cash via its unit Zimen SP.ZO.O. in Poland

* Says it scraps shares private placement proposal announced in 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mQjCb5

