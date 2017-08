BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China's Premier Li Keqiang said in prepared remarks on Sunday:

* China targets 2017 GDP growth target of around 6.5 percent

* China targets 2017 CPI target of around 3 percent

* China targets 2017 budget deficit target at 3 percent of GDP

* China targets 2017 M2 growth target of around 12 percent (Reporting by Ryan Woo)