April 28 China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd

* reference is made to joint announcement issued by Hongkong Jingang Trade and China Shengmu Organic Milk dated November 2, 2016

* their respective sale and purchase agreements have been automatically terminated in accordance with their terms on april 21, 2017

* pursuant to sale and purchase agreements, if all conditions precedent thereunder are not fulfilled

* application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange from 9:00 a.m. On april 28, 2017