BRIEF-Everchina International FY revenue from continuing operations amounted to hk$68 million
* Fy revenue from continuing operations amounted to hk$68 million, representing a decrease of 21.7%
June 29 China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd
* Shao Genhuo, a non-executive director, will be appointed as chairman
* Yao Tongshan will resign as chairman of board
June 29 China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd