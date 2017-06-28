BRIEF-China National Culture says FY revenue HK$64.6 mln
* Loss for year and attributable to owners of company HK$263.4 million versus profit of HK$123.3 million
June 28 China Shengmu Organic Milk-
* Issue Of Domestic Short-term Debentures In The Prc By Inner Mongolia Shengmu High-tech Farming Co
* Issuer has obtained approval to issue domestic short-term debentures of an aggregate principal amount up to rmb1.7 billion in prc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cheung Hung Lui has been appointed as an executive director