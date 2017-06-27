BRIEF-Chuang's China Investments says FY profit attributable HK$1.45 bln
* FY profit attributable to equity holders HK$1,452.0 million
June 27 China Shipbuilding Industry Group Sea Defense and Information Confrontation Co
* Says it revises asset acquisition proposal to scrap buying 29.94 percent stake in system engineering firm
* China assets seeks trading halt pending release of announcement pursuant to code on takeovers and mergers published by securities and futures commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: