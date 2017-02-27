BRIEF-People's insurance Group of china appoints Chen Wuzhao as a Director of second session of board effective from 2 march 2017
* Appointment of Chen Wuzhao as a Director of second session of board will take effect from 2 march 2017
Feb 27 China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Co Ltd
* Says its 2016 net profit up 16.2 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mm6sVK
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 7 China International Travel Service Corp Ltd
* Net profit of group for year ended 31st december, 2016 will show a significant increase